Yuletide celebrations return to Storrowton Village

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storrowton Village at the Eastern States Exposition is celebrating the holiday season through classic tunes and history.

Shirely Przybyla of Feeding Hills told 22News she enjoys, “The nostalgia. I like the music, the fiddles and the violin, it’s my favorite.”

“I’ve learned a lot about unique characteristics, about what they did back then, and life in general back in the 1700s, and the traditions and cooking to pits much different than modern cooking,” said Amika Rao & Emma Avery of Springfield.

Amika Rao and Emma Avery showcased how to do open hearth cooking, which was very common during the 18th century.

Storrowton Village Historian, Maureen Richard told 22News, “Back in that time period. They would do open heart cooking that’s how they had to cook they did everything over the fire.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the decked-out Storrowton Village while blacksmiths went to work nearby. For visitors, they’re feeling much better about the holidays than a year ago.

“This is the first time in the last two years we can get out and kind of feel comfortable. Hopefully it lasts,” said visitor Tracey Elliott.

Rao told 22News, “The whole pandemic there wasn’t much to do, it’s very exciting to celebrate Christmas with people.”

Storrowton Village’s Christmas celebration continues through this week.