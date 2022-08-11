WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced more performances for the Court of Honor stage during this year’s fair.

Joining the already large list of performers such as Baha Men, Alien Ant Farm, All-4-One, The Yardbirds and several others are the following:

Yung Gravy – Sept. 16, 8pm

Yung Gravy has risen the ranks since his 2018 Snow Cougar EP with the songs “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.” In 2019, his full-length debut Sensational broke the Top 5 Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Everclear – Sept. 18, 8pm

Everclear formed in 1991 and are known for some iconic 90s alternative rock hits including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful” and “I Will Buy You a New Life.” The current tour lineup features singer-guitarist Art Alexakis, longtime members Davey French (guitar) and Freddy Herrera (bass), as well as drummer Brian Nolan.

Sounds of the 60s – Sept. 23-25, 8pm

The group captures the energy and fun of the 60s with classic hits, stories and laughs.

Madeline Edwards – Sept. 15, 8pm

The singer-songwriter incorporates Jazz, Soul, Gospel and Country into her music. She has recently earned “Hot Country Spotify Artist to Watch 2022” and a CMT “Next Women of Country.” She made her TV debut in 2021 at the CMA Awards.

LFO & Ryan Cabrera – Sept. 26-27, 2pm

The group became known in 1999 with “Summer Girls” but you may have also heard “On the Way Down,” “True” and “Shine On” and was featured in the Billboard Top 200. Ryan Cabrera was also featured on Ashlee Simpson Show and The Hills.

The Entertainer – Sept. 27-Oct. 2, 12 & 5pm

Blake Guyre is a tribute to piano legends Elton John and Billy Joel.

The Court of Honor stage is located in front of the Coliseum and hosts daily shows from 12, 2 and 8 p.m. All shows at the stage are free with admission to the state fair and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Big E is held from September 16 through October 2 this year. There will also be performances at the Big E Arena during the state fair, which includes Dropkick Murphys, Bring Me The Horizon, Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert and Chase Rice & Jimmy Allen.