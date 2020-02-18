Zach Williams to perform at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – American Christian artist, Zach Williams, is scheduled to perform at the Big E in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Zach Williams and special guest, Cory Asbury of Bethel Music, will perform on September 20 at the Big E Arena. Asbury will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $39 and $29 and will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on their website or at the Big E Box office. Tickets that are purchased before the show date include admission to the Big E.

Williams is a Christian rock artist from Jonesboro Arkansas who started out as a lead singer for the band Zach Williams and the Reformation from 2007 to 2012 according to Wikipedia. He also was the lead vocalist for Brothers of Grace which was renamed to Zach Williams and the Brothers of Grace. He went solo in 2016.

Williams won a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Chain Breaker.”

Foghat and 10,000 maniacs have previously been announced to perform at the Big E in September. Foghat will perform at the Court of Honor State on September 20 and 10,000 maniacs will perform on September 27 on the same stage.