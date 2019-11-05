Zoning changes for adult-use marijuana cultivation fails again in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another setback for those pushing to bring adult-use marijuana cultivation to Monson.

For a second time, voters failed to reach the needed two-thirds majority. During Monday’s special town meeting, Monson voters considered changing the town’s zoning bylaws, allowing for adult-use craft marijuana cooperatives. Basically greenhouse marijuana cultivation.

The original proposal back in July included bylaw changes to also allow for retail establishments as well. That portion was taken out of this new proposal. Jessica Lee Allen is in favor of the zoning change. Robert Kaddy is against it.

“We’re concerned about the smell, we’re concerned about the crime that it could bring in,” said Kaddy.

Allen told 22News, “It’s time that we get farmers the access that the CCC created for them. The co-op license was created specifically for farmers. And in Monson, we’re going to take it.”

The results:

238 people voted Monday evening

143 voted yes.

95 voted no

In order for it to pass, they needed a 2/3’s majority – or 158 yes votes.

So, what happens next? Allen told 22News, “It’s back to the drawing board,” adding that she’s not giving up.