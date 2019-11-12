Zonta Club celebrates 100 years of service and advocacy

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization that seeks to empower women is celebrating its centennial year.

The Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley in Ludlow honored Springfield College’s 13th President Dr. Mary-Beth A. Cooper Monday night in recognition of the club’s 100 years of service and advocacy.

One organizer told 22News, the accomplishments of President Cooper exemplify the mission of the club.

“We wanted to find someone special so we did some research, we talked to a few people and found out she was exactly what we’re looking for, the epitome of someone who is in the ideal of Zonta International,” said Mary Knight, communications director.

Cooper has given several presentations throughout her career on matters including campus safety, women’s issues, and other topics that align with the ideals of the organization.