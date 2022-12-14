SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in forest park officially closed its gates for the season back in early November, but it will open for one more night this year, as part of the Spirit of Springfield’s Bright Nights holiday attraction.

The Zoo will be open tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and while the ice and snow mean not all sections will be accessible, visitors will get a chance to see some animals and how they operate in the lower temperatures. And of course, the night wouldn’t be complete, without some free cider, and a visit from Santa Claus.