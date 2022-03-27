SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families this weekend resumed friendships with the four-legged residents at the Springfield Forest Park Zoo.

People of all ages enjoyed observing and feeding all different kinds of animals in their habitats. All COVID-19 restrictions have lifted and you no longer need to wear a mask or have a timed ticket to visit.

One family from Longmeadow told 22News they couldn’t wait to renew acquaintances with the wildlife.

“It brings back all the memories,” Caitlyn Van Buren said. “And being there, actually I volunteered here when I was in high school. It’s nice to be able to tell them what went on behind the scenes at the zoo as well. Sharing it with the kids, that’s really what it’s about isn’t it? They remember the names of the animals, they want to see how their doing, teaching them empathy.”

The zoo will be open weekends through March and April. It will also be open all week during Massachusetts and Connecticut schools’ April break.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of your visit.