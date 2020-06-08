Zoo in Forest Park re-opens with certain restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park located in Springfield has now re-opened Monday for family and friends to visit.
In a news release sent to 22News, the Zoo will re-open to the general public at 10 a.m. with certain restrictions. Those who wish to visit must make a reservation online in efforts to abide by limited occupancy guidelines.
Follow the following steps to make a reservation:
- Visit The Zoo’s virtual box office at buytickets.at/forestparkzoo
- Select the date you would like to visit The Zoo
- From the drop down menu, select the time of your visit. (PLEASE NOTE: Tickets will only be honored for the time indicated on the ticket)
- Select how many adults, children and/or seniors are in your party. Each time slot is limited to 10 visitors
- Proceed to the checkout screen
Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their booked reservation. Tickets will only be honored at the pre-scheduled time indicated on the ticket. Every guest over two years old must wear a mask at all times. Those who cannot wear a mask are asked to skip all feline exhibits based on USDA regulations. The six feet social distance restriction must also be followed.