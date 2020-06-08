Zoo in Forest Park re-opens with certain restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park located in Springfield has now re-opened Monday for family and friends to visit.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Zoo will re-open to the general public at 10 a.m. with certain restrictions. Those who wish to visit must make a reservation online in efforts to abide by limited occupancy guidelines.

Follow the following steps to make a reservation:

Visit The Zoo’s virtual box office at buytickets.at/forestparkzoo Select the date you would like to visit The Zoo From the drop down menu, select the time of your visit. (PLEASE NOTE: Tickets will only be honored for the time indicated on the ticket) Select how many adults, children and/or seniors are in your party. Each time slot is limited to 10 visitors Proceed to the checkout screen

Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their booked reservation. Tickets will only be honored at the pre-scheduled time indicated on the ticket. Every guest over two years old must wear a mask at all times. Those who cannot wear a mask are asked to skip all feline exhibits based on USDA regulations. The six feet social distance restriction must also be followed.