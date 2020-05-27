Zoos in western Massachusetts make adjustments to reopen

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – You can add the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow to the attractions re-opening this week here in western Massachusetts.

The family owned zoo re-opened earlier this week with strict rules in keeping with the coronavirus guidelines.

Visitors told 22News how grateful they are to the re-opening of places families can go to, where social distancing isn’t that much of a problem.

“I think it’s really amazing that things are starting to open up,” Paul Gilbert said. “Obviously, they are practicing social distancing. It’s nice to come in and pay my admission to help keep it up and running.”

Springfield area families are now waiting for the Zoo in Forest Park to re-open as the Lupa Zoo has. The question of attendants in the Forest Park restrooms is said to be holding up the re-opening of their facility.