Zrike to leave Holyoke Public Schools after 5 years as leader

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools Receiver and Superintendent Dr. Stephen Zrike has announced he will be stepping down this coming June.

Zrike made the announcement on the Holyoke Public Schools’ website Thursday. He took charge of the district after the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to place the Holyoke Public Schools into receivership, due to poor academic performance.

In his statement, Zrike said that he is proud of what the district has accomplished in the nearly five years he has been on the job.

“We have seen significant increases in our graduation rate and decreases in our dropout rate, reduced chronic absenteeism, more than doubled access to pre-kindergarten programming and dual enrollment offerings for students, launched themed academies at the high school level, reinvested in our career-vocational programming, expanded our dual language pathways, opened two new middle schools (STEM and Veritas) and had the majority of schools make important progress on the state’s new accountability system. We have gone a long way toward creating school learning environments that deliver on the promise of a pathway of excellence for every student,” Zrike wrote.

He acknowledged, however, that there is plenty more work for the district to do in order to improve instruction and student supports, strengthen communication, and innovate in ways that help students succeed.

Zrike said he will work closely with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to ensure a smooth transition.