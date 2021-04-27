Zumba classes offered at Stanley Park in Westfield through June

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Zumba fitness classes will be held at Stanley Park in Westfield until June 22.

According to a news release sent to 22News, classes will be held on Tuesday nights starting May 4 until June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Beveridge Pavillion. The classes are low-impact, high energy, and suitable for everyone at all different fitness levels.

Guests are asked to bring their own mats, water, and any other equipment they may need. Children 10 and up can participate if accompanied by an adult. Donations to the Park are welcome, with a suggested donation of $5 per person per class.

All participants will need to sign up prior to class by e-mailing a registration form to hmcewan@stanleypark.org and are asked to wear a face mask & practice social distancing at the registration table when checking in for class. To ensure social distancing classes will be limited to 30 people per class.

Registration forms are available on their website. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.