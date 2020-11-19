$1.5 Million grant awarded to Amherst to increase pedestrian safety

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced that Amherst has been awarded a $1.5 million grant under the MassWorks program.

The grant was awarded to improve traffic and pedestrian safety at the main intersection in the center of Pomeroy Village in South Amherst, this area has become a priority as it aligns with the town’s plans to concentrate development in the town’s village centers.

The improvements will also support private development, including a proposed apartment building on West Street and other infrastructure improvements.

The MassWorks grants are highly competitive according to Town Manager Paul Bockelman.

“It took a real team effort by the Planning Department and Department of Public Works to conceptualize the improvements, develop plans and cost estimates, and reduce a complex initiative to a compelling grant application. Congratulations to our team for pulling this all together,” said Bockelman.

The project is said to be a four-way intersection where Pomeroy Lane and West Street intersect, currently this intersection is lacking safety measures and there are only two painted crosswalks, but no crosswalk signals from the sidewalk to the street.

There are also no bike lanes making biking unsafe, no turning lanes, which causes more traffic. This intersection is not safe for pedestrians either and it is inefficient for cars and buses, making improvements essential.

2020 MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program Announcement