EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bluebird Estates, a Holiday by Atria senior living community, has kicked off a new $1.5 million renovation project for upgrades in design and amenities.

Upgrades to the community will be geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest, as well as transforming the community’s appearance and function.

Improvements to the community and social spaces will be the focus of the renovation, as even more older adults are seeking an active lifestyle during retirement. One of these improvements include an expanded fitness room, as well extensive renovations to the game lounge, living room with library, atrium, and dining room.

Residents will have more reasons to gather and enjoy the many benefits of a social community to their physical, cognitive, and emotional wellbeing, according to Holiday by Atria.

“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said John Freeley, General Manager at Holiday Bluebird Estates. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”

Other improvements include added A/V capabilities in common areas, exterior enhancements, and energy-efficient lighting.

