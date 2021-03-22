$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

Ultimate Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Dara Forleo of Portsmouth, NH has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game on February 16.

Dara bought her ticket Big Y Express, located at 73 Russell Street in Hadley. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Dara chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using the money towards retirement.

The “Ultimate Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.