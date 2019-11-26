$1 million lottery ticket sold in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant ticket game.

$1,000,000 Platinum Payout

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Guardians of the Galaxy Trust of Hanover has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant ticket game on November 20th.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The ticket was bought at Stop N Save located at 247 College Highway in Southampton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant game.

