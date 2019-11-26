$1 million lottery ticket sold in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Someone is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Guardians of the Galaxy Trust of Hanover has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant ticket game on November 20th.
The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
The ticket was bought at Stop N Save located at 247 College Highway in Southampton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Two $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant game.
Western Massachusetts Winners:
- Westfield man wins $1M lottery
- Easthampton man wins $1 million in lottery
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicopee
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Greenfield on Friday the 13th
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Ludlow
- $4 million lottery ticket sold in Feeding Hills
- Orange man won $4 million on lottery ticket
Latest News:
- Avoiding allergic reactions at Thanksgiving dinner
- Day 2: Mayflower Marathon in Springfield
- 12 Days of Gifts: Create a one-of-a-kind personalized candle for someone you love
- Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon working to break new records in support of Open Pantry
- Lost Luggage: Avoid a travel nightmare
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.