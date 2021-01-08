10-year-old boy reported missing in Southampton returns safely

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A child who was reported missing when he failed to show up at his intended location safely returned after multiple police departments initiated a search Friday.

Southampton Police Chief Ian Illingsworth said they requested help from the Easthampton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police after a 10-year-old boy was reported missing.

Initial reports indicated the boy had walked out of his home and had not arrived at his intended location.

Chief Illingsworth said he immediately reached out to the other agencies who offered department resources, a K-9 team, a helicopter, and a drone if needed.

An off-duty Southampton Police officer, learning about the incident, responded without being asked to assist, Chief Illingsworth added.

The 10-year-old boy eventually arrived safely at his intended location after police say he took a slight detour.

Chief Illingsworth stated, “Being responsible for locating this missing child, what is very reassuring to me and I hope is to the citizens of Southampton as well, is the drop-everything response from our local, regional and state law enforcement agencies to support our Department in potential critical incidents such as this.”