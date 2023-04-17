NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Barlett Tree Experts in Northampton is celebrating Earth Day and Arbor Day by giving away 1,000 tree saplings this weekend.

On Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, arborists will be handing out tree saplings at 50 Cooke Avenue in Northampton. The trees will be available on a first come, first serve basis with up to five trees per household.

Instructions on how to plant the trees will be provided. This year, Bartlett will be handing out several species of trees that have been selected for climate resiliency: