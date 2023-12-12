EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A $100,000 Mass Cash prize that was sold nearly one year ago in Easthampton is set to expire next month.

The winner’s ticket was sold at 7-Eleven located on 97 Union St. in Easthampton. The winning numbers are 1-5-6-13-29 from a drawing held on January 8, 2023.

When a winning ticket is sold in Massachusetts, the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The final day to claim this ticket is Monday, January 8, 2024. The winner must claim the winnings at any of the Massachusetts Lottery Claim Centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

If no one claims the ticket, the winnings become part of the net profit that the Massachusetts Lottery returns to the state.

Tickets are $1 each and drawings are conducted seven nights a week. There have been 218 winning Mass Cash tickets sold in Massachusetts worth $100,000 this year.