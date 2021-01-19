103-year-old South Hadley man that lived through Spanish flu, polio outbreak receives COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 103-year-old resident living in Loomis Village Retirement Home in South Hadley received his COVID-19 vaccine this week.

103-year-old Tom McAuley has just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and said he’s feels great. Tom is a resident at Loomis Village Retirement Home in South Hadley.

Born in 1918, he has lived through the Spanish flu and the polio outbreak. He said he remembers getting the vaccine for polio when it was first developed. Now, at 103-years-old, he is getting ready to get his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Tom said he encourages everyone to get it when they can and to listen to the healthcare professionals.

McAuley told 22News, “You have to work by the rules and that’s what happens. People making these decisions know a lot more about this than I do therefore I agree with their judgements.”

“We are so blessed to be able to proved this for the residents and the team members who would otherwise might be waiting till May or June. They have done the handwork up front and have been there for the residents this whole pandemic,” said Margaret Mantono, CEO of Loomis Communities.

Loomis Communities started vaccinating their residents and staff members earlier this month and continues to give both doses. Residents also still have the opportunity to socialize and the homes with masks and maintaining social distance.