$10K donation to Food Bank of western Massachusetts to be used for elderly food delivery

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of western Massachusetts received a $10,000 donation from Barnhardt Manufacturing Company Thursday.

The money will be used for the Food Bank’s “The Brown Bag: Food for Elders Truck program” that delivers food to more than 5,800 senior citizens a month across western Massachusetts.

“We are very grateful for Barnhart’s continued commitment to feeding our neighbors in need of food assistance — especially elders as the remain homebound given the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank. “This generous donation will provide the equivalent of 40,000 healthy meals.”

Barnhardt is business in Colrain that’s been running for 120 years and employs more than 50 people. “We are proud to continue helping to provide nutritious meals for elders in western Massachusetts,” said Lewis Barnhardt, president, and chief operating officer. “We are committed to supporting our communities.”

The Food Bank of western Massachusetts provides food to more than 105,000 people on a monthly basis in western Massachusetts.