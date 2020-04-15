11 confirmed inmate cases of COVID-19 at Hampshire County Jail, one staff tested positive

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two more confirmed inmate cases of COVID-19 inside the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction bringing the total to 11 cases.

According to Hampshire County Sheriff, Patrick J. Cahillane, one staff member has tested positive and three staff members have tested negative. The jail continues to conduct contact tracing and notifications regarding the affected staff member.

Inmates are screened and those who have symptoms of COVID-19 are placed in quarantine as needed and begin treatment. Cahillane says all positive cases are stable and showing signs of improvement. The jail is also screening for the flu.

There is a full medical unit located on the jail campus, but separate from the main housing units. The medical unit is equipped with individual rooms and has its own air circulation system. The confirmed client cases are housed in this unit and are receiving care from medical and security staff in accordance with medical and state Department of Public Health guidelines.

Cahillane said inmates in the pre-trial units are quarantined in their individual rooms and are assessed by medical staff three times a day to help ensure their safety. He said he will reevaluate the situation based on updated information and the ongoing guidance of public health professionals.

A few weeks ago, the jail started taking the temperature of all staff before allowing them inside the facility and also checks inmates temperatures daily. Anyone who has a fever is removed from their housing unit, tested and placed in quarantine until they get their results.

All visits to the jail have been suspended, except for attorney’s and clergy, who will be allowed non-contact visits.

According to Cahillane, since March 16th through COVID-19 related releases, 84 inmates have been released some on bail, personal recognizance, and 10 on electronic monitoring. Case reviews are ongoing.

The Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction will continue to be in daily contact with state Department of Public Health officials, including an epidemiologist assigned to work with the state’s 14 sheriffs.