SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Loomis Communities have embarked on a $12.4 million capital improvement project aimed at enhancing their senior living communities.

The project encompasses both the Loomis Village Independent and Assisted Living community in South Hadley and the Applewood Independent Living community in Amherst.

Courtesy of Loomis Communities

Courtesy of Loomis Communities

At Loomis Village, a $4 million construction project is revitalizing the community’s library and sunroom, in addition to improvements in the Village store, concierge desk, and lobby. Renovations will extend to the main dining room and Phylly’s Café, featuring a new outdoor dining area. A private dining room is being transformed into the Sanborn Billiards Room, and a “flex bar” space will be established adjacent to the Loomis Village auditorium. The project is anticipated to reach completion by spring 2024.

Courtesy of Loomis Communities

Courtesy of Loomis Communities

Concurrently, a $8.5 million capital improvement endeavor is in progress at Applewood Independent Living community. It includes the addition of nine new apartments, the creation of new meeting spaces, an expansion of the library, and the introduction of a Courtyard Garden. This construction project is also expected to conclude in spring 2024.

Marge Mantoni, President and CEO of The Loomis Communities, expressed the significance of these capital improvements in serving the current and future residents of both communities. As a leader in the senior living sector, The Loomis Communities are committed to enhancing the quality of living for their residents.