13-year-old girl rescued after tubing accident in Chesterfield Gorge Reservation

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old girl was rescued by police and firefighters Friday afternoon in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called around noon on Friday to help rescue a 13-year-old girl who capsized in a floating tube in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation. The girl was knocked unconscious and seriously injured while tubing with her father and brother.

The terrain along in the area made it difficult to perform a rescue. It took nearly two and a half hours to rescue the girl, the two family members and one other person. The father and brother suffered minor injuries. All of the family members were taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of the girl’s injuries.

Chesterfield Police called for assistance from State Police, Williamsburg Fire, Northampton Fire, Huntington Police, Worthington Police, Goshen Fire; Cummington Fire and Westhampton Fire.