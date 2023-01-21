NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 13th annual Ice Art Festival is taking place on Saturday in downtown Northampton.

According to the Downtown Northampton Association, multiple different artists will be creating 15 ice masterpieces all over downtown. Artists are asked to create different ice sculptures as part of the Festival, which culminates in the public display of the final sculptures during a new downtown Northampton Winter Festival, which also coincides with the Ice Art Festival.

This event is hosted by Downtown Northampton Association, Thornes Marketplace, Whalen Insurance, and Smith College. This event will be running from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown on Saturday.