HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the 13th annual Will Bike 4 Food event at the Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield.

This cycling event raises money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. This event, which is presented by Stop & Shop, welcomes cyclists of all ages and levels to pedal towards a hunger-free future by cycling through the scenic Connecticut River Valley followed by an after-party.

According to a report from the Greater Boston Food Bank this year, western Massachusetts has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state, and this event is helping to change that.

The cyclists are getting ready for the 100-mile century ride that begins at 7;00 a.m., and the half-century ride leaves at 10:15 a.m. The quarter-century ride leaves at noon and the 10-mile family run ride leaves at 1:30 p.m. 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis is emceeing the event.

“Will Bike 4 Food is a force for good, not just for our health and well-being, but also for our community,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director in a news release from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “We invite everyone to come together for a day of cycling and good food. Together, we are creating a Western Massachusetts where everyone has access to enough nutritious food.”