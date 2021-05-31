153rd annual Memorial Day parade held in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence held their 153rd annual Memorial Day parade Monday morning.

Organizers of the parade say it is actually the oldest continuously-running Memorial Day parade on Memorial Day in the county. This year’s parade had to be scaled-down again because of the pandemic. No youth bands performed because organizers say many of the teenagers wouldn’t be fully vaccinated in time.

The parade went from Trinity Row to Park Street Cemetery for a ceremony afterwards. Northampton Mayor Narkewicz says the city has more than 5,000 veterans graves.

“153 years in a row. So we’re quite proud of that. So there’s no way, COVID or not, that we were not going to do some sort of remembrance for all of women and men who passed away serving our country,” said Thomas Pease, Commander of VFW post 8006.

Every Memorial Day at 3:00 p.m. there is a national Moment of Remembrance where everyone is asked to take a moment of silence to remember those who died serving the country.

The parade organizers say they look forward to next year when the parade can be back in it’s full glory.