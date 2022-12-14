AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Efficiency and Regionalization grant program is to give Amherst $155,000 to fund the design of a sanitary sewer connection.

In order to provide regional wastewater management between Hadley’s sanitary sewer and Amherst’s Waste Water Treatment facility. During the late 1970s, the Amherst Waste Water Treatment facility was first designed and constructed as a regional facility. As of now, the Town of Amherst and part of Pelham allow the system to retrieve flow.

“The Community Compact Cabinet, led by Lieutenant Governor Polito, has been a cornerstone of our Administration’s efforts to forge a stronger partnership between the state and local governments,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through its efforts, the Community Compact Program has successfully institutionalized a culture of collaboration, mutual accountability, and support that will serve the Commonwealth’s communities and residents well going forward and make Massachusetts a better place to live and work.”