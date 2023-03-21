AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen people were laid off Tuesday at New England Public Media (NEPM).

In a statement to 22News, the media company said, “the need to align our staffing with a new model, along with serious financial headwinds from the last three years, has led us to the painful decision to reduce our staff by 17 people.”

This includes the staff that produced the television program, Connecticut Point. NEPM said they will provide these employees with financial and career placement support.

You can read the full statement from NEPM below: