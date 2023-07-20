HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – While the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was won by someone in Los Angeles Wednesday night, there is someone in western Massachusetts who is waking up Thursday a whole lot richer.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, three $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in the state for Wednesday’s drawing, including one that was sold at a Pride station in Hadley.

The other two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Franklin and Waltham.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot, players need to match all five regular numbers in the winning combination, plus the red Powerball. Matching all five regular numbers, but not the Powerball, results in a $1 million win.

With Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot being hit, the jackpot for the next drawing Friday has dropped to $20 million.