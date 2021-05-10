2 arrested in Whatley during traffic stop, over 1000 bags of heroin seized

WHATLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing multiple drug charges after police seized over 1,000 packets of heroin during a traffic stop on I-91 in Whatley Friday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., State Police said a trooper patrolling on the northbound section of the highway in Whatley and noticed a blue vehicle veering in and out of its lane.

After stopping the vehicle, State Police said the driver, identified as 37-year-old Tommy Newhall of Vermont, refused to cooperate with the trooper’s request for his license and registration.

It was later determined that Newhall was not licensed to operate a motor vehicle.

As troopers arranged began planning for the vehicle to be towed, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Jennifer West of New Hampshire, is said to have begun moving her body and reaching for different items in the vehicle.

One trooper allegedly saw what he believed to be a cocaine baggie in West’s purse and watched her move it and stuff it in between the front seats.

The two were asked to exit the vehicle for the troopers to conduct a search. Inside West’s purse, the troopers found 20 bundles of heroin and placed them under arrest.

Additional troopers and a State Police K9 unit arrived at the location to assist. In total, 1,008 individual packets of heroin, 7 grams of cocaine, and 1 gram of Xanax were located.

Newhall and West were both taken to the Northampton Barracks for processing. They were both scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Tommy Newhall:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Marked Lanes Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Jennifer West: