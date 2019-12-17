$2 million infrastructure grant awarded to Hatfield

HATFIELD Mass (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grant for the town of Hatfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the project will extend water and sewer lines along Route 5, increasing commercial capacity and supporting local businesses.

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy joined Slectboard Chairman Brian Moriarty, Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Lindsay Sabadosa and other local leaders to announce the grant.

The MassWorks grant will extend sewer service on Route 5 between Linseed Road and Rocks Road and water service for 1,200 feet along Route 5 south of Rocks Road. Right now a sewer system doesn’t exist at that location.

The project is part of the town’s commitment to improve and replace aging infrastructure, provide clean and safe drinking water, and expand sewer services for residents and businesses.

The idea is that the economic development will come along with it. Businesses will be able to expand, they can get off their provide waste water treatment systems and be part of the sewer system. We have many businesses who have come forward and said that if you do this we have plans to expand and grow. -Brian Moriarty, Chair, Hatfield Selectboard

Since 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $465 million in MassWorks grants to support 219 projects in 141 communities.

The town wants to break ground on the project in the spring.