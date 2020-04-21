20 inmates, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hampshire County Jail

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hampshire County Jail in Northampton, bringing the total to 20.

According to Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick J. Cahillane, on Thursday the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction and Cooley Dickinson Hospital tested 23 asymptomatic inmates for COVID-19 who had been living in an area where 12 individuals had previously tested positive.

The results came back on Friday and eight inmates tested positive and 15 tested negative. The total of positive cases at the jail is now 20 inmates and four staff members. Cahillane said on Saturday all positive individuals were moved to a separate unit where they can be closely monitored.

Over the weekend, Cahillane received reports from police departments in the area that two more of their former inmates who had been released in the past two weeks had died. Another former inmate released by the courts on April 2nd died on April 8th. All deaths were described as “unattended deaths.”

As of Monday, there are now 39,643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,809 deaths. Of those cases, there are 332 in Hampshire County.