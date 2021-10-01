20 new U.S. citizens naturalized at Jones Library in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- Twenty people became newly naturalized American citizens Friday after a ceremony in Amherst.

The Jones Library hosted the 20 citizenship candidates as they took the oath of citizenship. The journey to citizenship is a long one between the application process and studying history, as well as the government, it can actually take years.

Odai Naser of Jordan told 22News, “I come here for citizenship day in Amherst. I’m so happy, I’m so excited to be like a citizen. I really have been waiting for it for so long.”

“I’m excited because I’m part of the American citizen, and I’ll be able to vote, to be able to express my views about the nation,” said Theresa Abaeio of Ghana.

The people who took the oath on Friday come from 15 different countries including Brazil, India, and South Korea.