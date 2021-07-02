20 people become American citizens in Northampton during annual ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The start to the Fourth of July weekend in Northampton always includes an outdoor naturalization ceremony. Twenty foreign born men and women became United States citizens Friday.

Northampton’s July fourth weekend naturalization ceremony is traditionally held outdoors under a tent on the grounds of the Hampshire County Superior Courthouse. However, if the 20 new American citizens from ten different countries were bothered by the heavy rain… they didn’t show it. They were too busy bursting with pride over their new American citizenship.

“Oh it is great, it is amazing, all these years, and I got married and I had a son,” said Natalia Deangelo, who was born in Brazil.

“It’s one of the greatest moments in my life. I married an American, I love the United States,” said Sophia Bobak, born in Belgium.

Over the years, Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson has sworn in thousands of naturalized citizens and she never loses that special feeling of satisfaction, “It’s like adoption day. Family in probate court. It really is the happiest day for a judge!”

Twenty new American citizens now living in Western and Central Massachusetts, becoming naturalized citizens in a time honored ceremony on this most historic of American weekends, the Fourth of July.