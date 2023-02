HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating a missing Shrek sculpture.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, the 200-pound cement sculpture of Shrek has gone missing from a home on Mountain Road.

Photo courtesy of the Hatfield Police Department

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts is asked to call Hatfield Police Department at 413-247-0323, or return him in the same condition he was found.