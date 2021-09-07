2021 Belchertown Fair cancelled

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Fair and parade committee members on Tuesday decided to cancel the 2021 Belchertown Fair due to COVID concerns.

The decision to cancel the fair, which was scheduled for later this month, was made in a majority vote. The committee said the decision was made in the community’s best interest.

Carla Chaisson, on behalf of the committee, said on Facebook, “We understand this decision will be popular with some folks and not with others. We also understand there are many stakeholders in this event. We appreciate and respect the many opinions, disappointments, and concerns that will follow.”

This year would have marked the 163rd anniversary of the event. They plan on making a “strong come back” in 2022.