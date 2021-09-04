2021 Three County Fair back in full swing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The 2021 Three County Fair has been highly anticipated after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fair’s organizers to cancel the majority of events and activities.

22News joined Aaron Lastowski into the Deano’s trailer, where they deep fry Reese’s Cups.

“This is what it is. It’s people and families and having a good time and putting smiles on kids’ faces it’s just you know what we do,” Lastowski said.

The fair will go through the holiday weekend, opening at 10 a.m. on both Sunday and Monday.