202nd Three County Fair kicks off Labor Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Three County Fair kicked off in Northampton Friday night.

The fairgrounds are filled up with rides, games, and plenty of food for the long Labor Day weekend.

You can also catch agricultural contests, live music, and demolition derbies. Carl Bielunis of Hatfield told 22News the fair’s food and derby enticed Bielunis and his friends to come down.

“Food obviously. He loves hot dogs. And the demolition derby tonight,” said Bielunis. “It is the first night of the fair, so we’re trying to get out before everyone else does this weekend.”

This marks the 202nd fair, and organizers say it’s the oldest continuously operating fair in the country.