203rd annual Three County Fair proceeds with COVID-19 protocols in place

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Had their not been COVID-19, the Northampton Fairgrounds would have been filled with visitors since Friday and through Labor Day.

But for the sake of safety, the 203rd annual Three County Fair is restricted to youth livestock competition and arts and crafts exhibits.

Originally the fair had been postponed, until the organizers, the Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Agricultural Society decided to hold the fair on a limited basis.

General manager of the Three County Fair, James Przypek told 22News, “We’re having a dairy competition, 40 different cows, we started at 10 a.m.”

These young people who grew up on farms throughout Hampshire and Franklin counties are grateful for the honor to compete that they’re playing a major role in the iconic fair that came so close to being canceled altogether.

“Just to be here, it’s really nice because it’s my first fair of the year,” said Sofia Zina.

These young people are respecting tradition and keeping alive forms of competition that started right here on these grounds in the year 1818.

