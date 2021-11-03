$20M grant to UMass Amherst will help improve in-home care for older adults

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grant expected to total $20 million is funding a new partnership at UMass Amherst.

The university will be working with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to improve in-home care for older adults and individuals with cognitive illnesses.

Mass AITC stands for Massachusetts Artificial-Intelligence and Technology Center for Connected Care in Aging and Alzheimer’s disease. The money for this new center comes from the National Institute of Aging.

Roughly 90 percent of older Americans would prefer to stay in their homes while they age. By using AI and other technologies, the collaboration’s goal is to make that preference a reality for everyone who wants it, which will also address a major healthcare disparity.

Dr. Niteesh Choudhry, Executive Director at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told 22News, “At the center point of this is technology, in particular wearable technology or contactless sensors which can help people in their homes, and which can help us find out how they’re doing, and in many cases tell us in a much better way than we can figure out in a regular healthcare setting.”

Dr. Choudhry emphasized that this collaboration is really the first of it’s kind. Other intuitions such as Mass General and Northeastern University will also be involved. The new center will be housed on the UMass Campus.