NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands will gather in Northampton on Sunday for the 20th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage.

Over 4,500 participants are expected to run for a cause, an end to domestic abuse. Safe Passage is a nonprofit out of Northampton that is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to survivors of domestic violence.

They also provide emergency shelter in a confidential location for the safety of people trying to escape domestic violence alongside a comprehensive suite of support programs to help support victims, survivors, and their families.

Hot chocolate and collectors mugs illustrated by nationally syndicated cartoonist Hilary Price will be given out to all participants at the run, according to a news release from Safe Passage.

Registration for the event is closed, however, but you can still go and cheer on your community members as they run to end domestic violence. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Hampton Avenue and Old South Street in Northampton. They are expected to raise over $750,000 for the cause.