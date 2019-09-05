21 immigrants sworn-in as U.S. citizens

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony in Amherst was held to welcome more than a dozen new US citizens on Wednesday.

Twenty-one people can now call the United States home after they were sworn in as US citizens in the afternoon.

Magistrate Judge, Katherine Robertson administered the ‘Oath of Allegiance’ to 21 candidates Wednesday, during a naturalization ceremony at the Jones Library in Amherst. Andrea Bedoya has lived in the United States for 5 years, and now, she can officially call herself an American citizen.

Originally from Columbia, she said it’s a dream come true.

“For me, this is a really important day, this is an honor for me to be a US citizen,” said Bedoya. “It’s an achievement and it’s something a put in my mind since I came here and now this is the final thing.”

Naturalization is the process when U.S. citizenship is granted to a foreign citizen, after he or she fulfills the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act. They must complete an application, attend an interview, and pass an English and a civics test.

These 21, now US citizens, came from 15 different countries including Colombia, France, and Japan. They now call western Massachusetts home.

“This gives me the opportunity to stay with my kids, do to a lot of things to do in the USA,” said Fatima Alhendi from the Palestine. “It’s a nice country and nice place. I like Amherst, I stayed more than three years and I had a lot of friends.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed more than 750,000 citizens during naturalization ceremonies in 2018.

These naturalization ceremonies are usually done in schools and libraries to raise public awareness of the U.S. citizen process.