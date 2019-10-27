1  of  2
Breaking News
At least 2 dead, 14 injured after shooting at Texas homecoming party President Trump confirms ISIS leader killed

22News exclusive mayoral debates

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This past week, 22News hosted an exclusive series of debates with candidates running for mayor in western Massachusetts cities.

Take a look at the debates that took place within our studio below:

On Tuesday, we had a candidate’s forum with Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel

Cancel’s opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno declined our invitation to participate, but sent a statement from his campaign chair stating the following:

The Mayor is devoting all of his time to working on several critical issues facing the City of Springfield, along with a personal family situation.”

Wednesday, Chicopee candidates Joe Morissette and John Vieau debated.

Followed by Thursday’s debate with Greenfield candidates Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner, and write-in candidate Brickett Allis. Our last debate concluded with Westfield candidates Don Humason and Michael McCabe Friday.

Residents are encouraged to vote on November 5, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories