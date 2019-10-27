22News exclusive mayoral debates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This past week, 22News hosted an exclusive series of debates with candidates running for mayor in western Massachusetts cities.

Take a look at the debates that took place within our studio below:

On Tuesday, we had a candidate’s forum with Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel

Cancel’s opponent, Mayor Domenic Sarno declined our invitation to participate, but sent a statement from his campaign chair stating the following:

“The Mayor is devoting all of his time to working on several critical issues facing the City of Springfield, along with a personal family situation.”

Wednesday, Chicopee candidates Joe Morissette and John Vieau debated.

Followed by Thursday’s debate with Greenfield candidates Sheila Gilmour, Roxann Wedegartner, and write-in candidate Brickett Allis. Our last debate concluded with Westfield candidates Don Humason and Michael McCabe Friday.

Residents are encouraged to vote on November 5, 2019.