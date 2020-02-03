22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon visits science students at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon visited UMass science students Monday.

Juniors, seniors and even graduate students studying anything from environmental science to wildlife learned about all the different ways they might have to engage with the media in their careers.

“A critical component of that class is outreach and engagement with the public and other constituents. Having someone to talk about conducting an interview is absolutely relevant,” Rick Harper, extension associate professor of urban forestry at UMass said.

Environmental scientists might be at the scene of an environmental crisis, like an oil spill, and would have to give a clear and concise interview with the media.

They learned how to look and sound more confident, and how long, and simple, their interview answers should be.