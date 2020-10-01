25 new COVID-19 cases reported among UMass students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A campus party has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases among UMass Amherst students.

According to the University’s website, 15 students who live off-campus have tested positive, 14 students were asymptomatic and one student was symptomatic. Right now, it is unknown if they are connected to a cluster totaling at just under 30 students.

The students are self-isolated on and off campus. As of Wednesday, there has been 25 new positive cases bringing the total to 69 positive cases.

22News spoke with one Easthampton man who said as long as students follow COVID-19 protocols accordingly the spread could be contained.

“I think as long as people keep the parties, just not as many people, everyone’s practicing good hygiene. It shouldn’t be too bad. It’s pretty safe in the area,” said Andrew Closser.

The university’s asymptomatic testing program is one of the largest in the state, and has conducted more than 60,000 tests since August 6th.