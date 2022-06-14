AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst and Family Outreach of Amherst were rewarded $25,000 as part of a $2.2 Million grant announced by the Baker-Polito Administration.

The grant funding applies to 32 Massachusetts organizations including nonprofits and local governments. The goal is to develop and implement clean energy and the reduction of energy burden.

To carry out this goal the Town of Amherst and Family Outreach of Amherst will engage with tenants to better understand their needs in regard to energy efficiency.

“We are grateful to have been awarded funding that will enable us to engage renters with the help of Family Outreach of Amherst,” Sustainability Coordinator for Amherst, Stephanie Ciccarello said. “The town via the Energy and Climate Action Committee (ECAC) has made addressing the energy efficiency of rental complexes one of its priorities.”

The Town of Amherst will join into a contract with Family Outreach of Amherst to design a renter survey.