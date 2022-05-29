NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People from all over the Northeast are making their annual Memorial Day weekend pilgrimage to the Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton.

It’s the 28th year that the arts festival continues to attract art lovers to the Three County Fairgrounds to enrich their appreciation of the craft.

For Caryn Resnick of Enfield, this is a must visit event. She told 22News, “It’s collection is extraordinary. Some artists I like to follow. I like to see what they’re doing and support them.”

Visitors are also expected to visit the Paradise City Arts Festival on Memorial Day Sunday.