Three County Fair wraps up final day in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the fourth and final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton.

The weather was not what fair-goers were hoping for Monday. Rain started to come down a little after noon-time but it did end around 3:30 p.m.

The showers didn’t seem to stop many from enjoying one final day at the Three Country Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 10 a.m. Monday morning and there were a fair amount of people waiting for the gates to open.

An SUV Demo and School Bus Demolition Derby was also scheduled for 1 p.m.

22News spoke to one man who brought his family and friends Monday. He said he came prepared for the rain.

“We are going to get as much in before the rain starts,” Simon Scher said. “I have five umbrellas in my backpack and we hope not all the rides close before the rain hits. We heard many great things about the demolition derby in the mud.”

The nation’s oldest agricultural fair began Friday evening. Other events that had been going on this weekend included a youth dog show, a kiddie tractor pull and musical performances.

The fair wrapped up at 5 p.m. Monday evening.