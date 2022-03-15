WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware firefighters are working to put out a fire on Vigeant Street Tuesday morning.

According to Ware Police Officer Cacela, a report of the fire was received at around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Flames were coming out of the second-floor back window of a three-story family apartment building when police and firefighters arrived. The second-floor residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Ware and Warren firefighters have control of the fire as of 12:25 p.m. but are going through the building to make sure is it completely extinguished. All of the families safely got out of the building, they will not be able to re-enter until further inspection of the building. The Red Cross has been called to assist them.

Traffic is being detoured around Vigeant Street from North Street.

22News is following this story and will update this article as soon as more information is made available.