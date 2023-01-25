BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.

The $31 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop store in Belchertown.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, that jackpot comes with a $16.3 million cash option if the winner wants to take the money right away. There is no word on the identity of the winner.

Those winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 33… 41… 47… 50… 62… and a Mega Ball of 20. 22News will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.